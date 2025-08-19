Jackson Merrill’s Injury Raises Concerns for Padres Ahead of Giants Series

San Diego, California – The San Diego Padres are facing uncertainty as they prepare for their upcoming series against the San Francisco Giants. Star center fielder Jackson Merrill’s availability is in doubt due to an ongoing ankle injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres, who had a one-game lead in the National League West, fell to the Dodgers 5-4 on Sunday, dropping them to two games behind in the division. Manager Mike Shildt expressed concerns about Merrill’s status, mentioning that the young outfielder had been dealing with multiple injuries this season, including hamstring and concussion issues.

“The ankle has been bothering him a little bit,” Shildt said after the loss. “He tweaked it a little bit the night before, and it felt a little ginger in the first couple of at-bats.” The Padres are set to begin a crucial seven-game homestand on Monday night, where they will play four games against the Giants.

In response to Merrill’s potential absence, the team may look to left-hander Nestor Cortes (1-1, 5.71 ERA) to anchor the pitching rotation. Cortes has pitched decently in two brief starts since being acquired from Milwaukee at the trading deadline, with positive momentum from his last outing against San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a much-needed 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, which ended a seven-game losing streak at Oracle Park. The win lifted them as they continue to fight for a wild-card spot in the postseason. Giants shortstop Willy Adames made headlines with his impressive sprint from first base to score in Sunday’s game, showcasing the team’s need for momentum.

San Francisco’s manager, Bob Melvin, acknowledged the importance of regaining form, especially with their recent struggles against the Padres, having been swept during their three-game series last week. The Giants hope to turn things around as they face a Padres team that has been proving tougher this season.

The challenges continue for the Padres and manager Shildt, who stated, “Are we disappointed? Absolutely. But it strengthens our resolve. It didn’t go our way, but we have another game.” With games tightly contested in the division, every match now holds significant weight for both teams.

As the Padres approach their next game, the uncertainty surrounding Merrill could impact not only their lineup but also their chances of reclaiming the division lead as playoff aspirations intensify.