Jacksonville Beach Woman Wins $8.75 Million Florida Lotto Jackpot

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Kelly Hagens, 56, has become the latest lucky winner of the Florida Lotto, taking home an impressive $8.75 million jackpot from the game’s May 7 drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.

Hagens purchased her winning ticket from J and J Food Store, located at 632 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach. On May 9, she claimed her prize at the lottery’s headquarters in Tallahassee.

In the drawing, Hagens matched all six winning numbers — 1, 8, 12, 24, 33, and 47. The odds of winning the jackpot were incredibly slim, with the overall chance of winning in the Florida Lotto at 1 in 7.61, while the odds for the jackpot itself are 1 in 22,957,480.

On Monday, August 25, the Florida Lotto jackpot had climbed to $28.25 million, nearly $20 million more than when Hagens won. The Florida Lotto holds drawings every Wednesday and Saturday.

Hagens opted for a one-time lump-sum payout of $4,796,665.42. Since its launch in 1988, the Florida Lotto has awarded over $11 billion in prizes and has created 1,099 millionaires, significantly contributing to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, which has received more than $8.51 billion.

The next Florida Lotto drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, with an estimated jackpot of $24 million.