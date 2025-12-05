Sports
Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State Clash for CUSA Championship Title
Jacksonville, AL — The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are set to host Kennesaw State Owls in the Conference USA championship game on Friday, December 5, at 7 p.m. ET. Last month’s meeting ended with Jacksonville State winning 35-26, adding excitement for this rematch.
This is Kennesaw State’s second season as an FBS member, and they are aiming for their first CUSA title. The Owls had a rough 2024 season with a record of 2-10 but have revamped their performance to a current 9-3 record, thanks to the leadership of first-year coach Jerry Mack.
Both teams finished 7-1 in conference play, but Jacksonville State has home-field advantage. The Gamecocks are looking to win their second consecutive championship after a dominating 52-12 victory over Western Kentucky in last year’s title game.
Jacksonville State has performed well at their home stadium, AmFirst Stadium, boasting an 11-game home winning streak. Their last defeat at home was against Coastal Carolina during the 2024 season opener. They are 5-0 at home this season.
For Kennesaw State, this season marks a remarkable turnaround. The program has improved its win total by seven games and is on the verge of making history by winning a conference title in just their second season at the FBS level.
Key to Jacksonville State’s success lies with star running back Cam Cook, who leads the FBS with an average of 131.8 rushing yards per game. Cook has totaled 1,581 rushing yards and has topped 100 yards in seven consecutive games.
The stakes have never been higher for this matchup, as both teams vie for the CUSA title. Experts predict Jacksonville State will use their strong running game and home advantage to secure a victory in this crucial game.
