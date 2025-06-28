Jacksonville Lawyers Recognized in 2025 Super Lawyers List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 26, 2025 — Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. has announced that Senior Partner Thomas S. Edwards, Jr. and Managing Partner Eric C. Ragatz have been named in the 2025 Florida Super Lawyers® list for their work in personal injury and medical malpractice litigation.

This year marks the 15th consecutive recognition for Edwards, who has been included in the Top 100 Florida Super Lawyers and Top 25 Jacksonville Super Lawyers lists, highlighting his exceptional skill and peer recognition.

Ragatz has received Super Lawyers honors for 10 straight years, showcasing his dedication to representing clients in complex injury cases.

Super Lawyers is a respected rating service that identifies top attorneys through peer nominations and independent research, recognizing only the top 5% in each state. The meticulous process ensures that honorees have achieved a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Both Edwards and Ragatz are known for their commitment to client advocacy and their success in obtaining fair compensation for victims of negligence. Their extensive experience has established Edwards & Ragatz as a leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firm in Florida.

Based in Jacksonville, Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. is dedicated to client-centered service and courtroom excellence, diligently pursuing justice for those harmed by negligence.