News
Jacksonville Weather: Chilly Days Ahead as Rain Approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, the weather across Jacksonville is partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 60s. As the day progresses, expect more cloud cover and potential for an isolated shower later.
Today’s high is forecasted to reach 71 degrees. Tonight, the skies will remain cloudy, with a few inland showers bringing an overnight low of about 63 degrees.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy, accompanied by breezy winds and a chance for showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 63 to 75 degrees. Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies but cooler temperatures, dropping to a low of 47 with a high of 67.
Thursday’s forecast indicates mostly sunny weather, with daytime temperatures around 67 degrees and lows around 42. As we move toward the weekend, Friday will see increasing clouds and warmer temperatures reaching 70 degrees.
Saturday is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few showers and storms likely, while Sunday will maintain similar conditions with highs around 70 degrees. Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs will continue to provide updates through the First Alert Weather Team.
