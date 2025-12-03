News
Jacksonville Weather Team Launches Daily Livestream Amid Fog and Rain forecast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX’s Weather Authority team is kicking off a daily livestream to keep residents of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia informed about weather conditions. The livestream will cover all updates, including today’s weather forecast by meteorologist Katie Garner.
This morning, dense fog has reduced visibility in Jacksonville to about two miles, especially affecting areas such as the airport and Southbank. Motorists are advised to use low beam headlights and allow extra travel time as kids head to school, while caution is advised.
While places like Gainesville have seen an improvement in visibility, fog remains a concern. Those with travel plans are encouraged to check traffic updates before heading out. In a positive turn, rain is finally returning to the forecast after Jacksonville experienced a completely dry November, an unprecedented event for the region.
Showers are moving in from the Gulf, with a 60% chance of rain or thunderstorms expected today. Most storms should stay below severe limits, though gusty winds are possible in some areas.
Looking ahead, another weather system is forecasted to impact the area by Friday, bringing much-needed rain just in time for the weekend. As for today, temperatures began in the low 60s and are expected to rise to around 78 degrees before the next front arrives.
After today, a cool-down is expected with highs dropping to the 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s midweek. This chilly weather will be short-lived with temperatures predicted to rebound to near-normal levels by Friday and Saturday.
However, the muggy feeling is expected to linger through Friday before drier air moves in. Beachgoers should heed warnings of a moderate rip current risk, making swimming unadvisable.
Residents in the Jacksonville area are encouraged to share their weather photos with The Weather Authority team as they continue to provide updates.
