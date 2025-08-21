Jacob Elordi Transforms for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’

New York, NY — Jacob Elordi is unrecognizable in Guillermo del Toro‘s adaptation of the classic horror novel ‘Frankenstein.’ Elordi, known for his roles in ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Saltburn,’ plays a creature engaged in a deadly feud with his creator, Victor Frankenstein, portrayed by Oscar Isaac.

To prepare for his role, Elordi spent up to 10 hours in the makeup chair before filming on sets in Toronto and Scotland. ‘There are so many different layers to the costume,’ he said, describing the character with translucent skin. ‘When he’s born, he’s wearing nearly nothing. His chest is open and his head is high. Then, as he starts to experience pain, he starts to hunch his shoulders.’

Accompanying Elordi during a recent interview in New York was his golden retriever, Layla. The dog remained calm even when Elordi wore layers of prosthetics for the film. ‘She loved it, actually,’ Elordi said. ‘She didn’t bark or feel threatened.’

Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ has been regarded as a major awards contender, clocking in at 149 minutes and receiving a $120 million budget. Del Toro described the long journey in producing it as his ‘Mount Everest to climb.’

The film, set to be released on Netflix after a three-week exclusive theatrical run beginning October 17, seeks to explore deeper themes beyond typical horror, focusing on the psychological scars that parents can leave on their children.

Isaac expressed his view of Victor Frankenstein as more of an artist than a scientist, inspired by icons like David Bowie and Prince. He remarked, ‘I saw him much more as an artist than as a scientist.’

Elordi’s preparation for the role of Frankenstein’s creature involved complete dedication to his craft. He would arrive at the makeup trailer at night and often forgo meals to transform into the hulking character made of various body parts. ‘I threw time away when making a film like this,’ he said.

The film combines a rich visual storytelling experience with a heavy focus on character development. With intricate sets built physically rather than digitally, del Toro emphasized the importance of genuine craftsmanship in his adaptation. ‘I want real sets; I don’t want digital,’ he stated.

Both actors hope audiences see the film in theaters, as they believe it deserves a cinematic experience. ‘It’s heartbreaking that films like these don’t have full cinematic releases,’ Elordi remarked.

Elordi’s intense performance aims to depict the transformation of a creature from an innocent being to one filled with rage due to abandonment and mistreatment. Del Toro’s version is a reimagining that conveys a more profound message about empathy and understanding.