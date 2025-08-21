Jacob Fatu Dreams of Facing Jeff Hardy in WWE Showdown

Tulsa, Oklahoma — WWE superstar Jacob Fatu expressed a strong desire to face legendary wrestler Jeff Hardy before he retires. In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Fatu named the current TNA World Tag Team Champion as a dream opponent.

“Jeff Hardy, man,” said Fatu. “I want to have a match with Jeff. Man, one of the dopest. Man, yeah. I mean, Jeff.” Fatu’s admiration for Hardy was evident as he spoke highly of the icon, who is known for his high-flying style and remarkable career.

Fatu, also known as the “Samoan Werewolf,” has quickly risen through the ranks in WWE since debuting in June 2024. As a former United States Champion and a member of the notable Anoa'i wrestling dynasty, he has made a significant impact in the company.

Despite his success, Fatu is eager to face Hardy, who has built a legacy as a multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion. Hardy, currently a star in TNA alongside his brother Matt, has also made sporadic appearances in WWE this year due to a partnership between the two promotions.

“A match against a legend of Hardy’s caliber would solidify Fatu’s ascent in WWE,” said a source close to the situation. Fatu’s impressive run has seen him engage with many top talents, including Carmelo Hayes and Johnny Gargano, but a match with Hardy could elevate his career even further.

In addition to Hardy, Fatu mentioned his admiration for another wrestling icon, Tajiri. Though not as widely recognized, Tajiri is a beloved figure who held multiple championships during his tenure in WWE.

As Fatu continues his rise, the wrestling world eagerly anticipates the possibility of showdown between him and Hardy, a matchup that fans have longed to see.