Entertainment
Jacob Fatu Releases New Rap Track Featuring Uncle Rikishi
VAN NUYS, California — WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu has launched a new rap single titled “Hello,” featuring his uncle, Rikishi Fatu. The track was released on July 5, 2025, and marks a unique collaboration between the wrestling stars.
The song reflects Jacob’s journey in the entertainment industry. According to its description, he has faced numerous challenges but has persevered to showcase his talents both in the ring and through his music. “It’s a Fatu Thang. YADADAMEAN!” the description reads.
The track was co-written by Jacob and Rikishi and produced by Frank Ware Jr. It was recorded at Off the Top Studios/Rikishi Entertainment in Van Nuys, California. The hip-hop song includes beats sampled from popular artist Wiz Khalifa.
Rikishi promoted the single on social media, expressing pride in Jacob’s growth as an artist. He emphasized that this song is a testament to Jacob’s dedication to honing his skills over the years.
While Jacob celebrates this new venture, controversy surrounds the track. Some fans criticized him for using racially charged language, stating that it is inappropriate regardless of the artist’s cultural background.
Jacob Fatu has previously garnered fame as a talented wrestler and is considered one of the best speakers in WWE. The release of the song aims to broaden his appeal beyond wrestling and attract a new audience.
As his fanbase continues to grow, his collaboration with Rikishi may help Jacob explore new avenues in his career.
