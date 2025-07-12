Jacob Misiorowski Dominates in Brewers’ Historic Pitching Performance

MILWAUKEE, WI — Jacob Misiorowski led the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, showcasing his pitching prowess with a career-high 12 strikeouts. In just his fifth major league start, Misiorowski faced off against Shohei Ohtani, who hit a leadoff homer on a fastball that traveled 431 feet.

Despite the early setback, Misiorowski remained unfazed, striking out Ohtani in the third inning and finishing the game with an impressive performance, allowing only one run on four hits with just one walk.

“It’s Shohei Ohtani,” Misiorowski said. “You kind of expect that. It’s cool to see him do it in action, but it fires me up even more coming back the next at-bat and striking him out. I think it was a moment of like, ‘OK, now we go.’”

His fastball regularly exceeds 100 mph, and on Tuesday, he reached a top speed of 101.6 mph with 20 pitches clocking in at 100 mph or higher. This electrifying speed is part of what helped the Brewers set a Major League record for average fastball velocity in a game at 99.32 mph.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy praised Misiorowski’s growth, noting, “He’s just out of the egg, all arms and legs, but there’s something special about him.” Misiorowski’s record now stands at 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA since his call-up. He has already bested seasoned pitchers like Clayton Kershaw and the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year.

In a tight game where the Dodgers had a chance to rally, Misiorowski and the Brewers defense held strong. With runners on second and third and one out in the sixth, a key play by third baseman allowed Misiorowski to escape the jam, no runs scored, and keep the Brewers ahead.

“It’s so satisfying,” Misiorowski said. “It’s just a dream come true, to do what I did.”