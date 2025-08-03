News
Jacob’s Pillow Production Manager Dies in Workplace Accident
BECKET, Mass. — Kat Sirico, a production manager at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, died in a workplace accident on August 1. Sirico, 40, was moving staging platforms with an intern when the dolly they were using lost control on a sloped area.
According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Sirico tripped while trying to regain control of the dolly. The dolly then rolled over Sirico, and the platforms fell on them. Bystanders performed life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived shortly after noon.
The accident was deemed accidental, and no criminal charges will be filed. Investigations by the Berkshire State Police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are ongoing.
“Kat was a beloved member of our team whose spirit, generosity, and dedication touched many lives,” said Pamela Tatge, executive and artistic director at Jacob’s Pillow. The organization canceled all performances and events scheduled for August 1-3 in light of the tragedy.
Sirico had a long association with Jacob’s Pillow, starting as an intern in 2005. They later worked at various theaters, including the Children’s Theater of Madison and the University of Chicago’s Court Theater, before returning to Jacob’s Pillow in 2025 as production manager for the newly reopened Doris Duke Theatre.
Sirico’s family expressed gratitude for the support they have received, stating, “Kat’s final days were spent in a place that offered connection, purpose, and happiness.” A remembrance is being planned to honor their contributions.
