Jacory Croskey-Merritt Poised to be a Fantasy Football Sleeper for 2025 Season

Foxborough, Massachusetts — As the 2025 NFL season approaches, Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has emerged as a potential fantasy football sleeper. The team is expected to maintain one of the league’s top offenses, with key players from last season still in place and new assets likely to enhance performance.

Croskey-Merritt, who transferred from Alabama State to New Mexico and then to Arizona, impressed fans and analysts alike during his college career. His remarkable 2023 season with the Lobos included rushing for 1,190 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns.

After an impressive offseason, Croskey-Merritt has caught the attention of fantasy experts. According to analysts, he could become a crucial asset for fantasy managers as Washington navigates possible contract issues with veteran backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler. Analyst Kay remarked, “With both Robinson and Ekeler playing out the final year of their respective contracts, Washington’s brass should have a vested interest in replacing one or both veterans with a younger, cheaper option as soon as possible.”

The running back’s strong athleticism and excellent performance metrics have led analysts to encourage fans to keep an eye on Croskey-Merritt during fantasy drafts. “Clear a spot for Jacory Croskey-Merritt on your roster and hang onto him like a lottery ticket,” advised Kay. “It may take a little time for it to cash, but you won’t find a better risk-reward option in the waning rounds of fantasy drafts.”

Croskey-Merritt’s unique path to the NFL, along with his rising star status, holds tremendous potential for fantasy football fans hoping to add a valuable piece to their teams. As the Commanders gear up for the season, all eyes will be on Croskey-Merritt’s performance as he aims to claim his spot in the backfield.