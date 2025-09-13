Jacquemot, Jimenez Kasintseva Shock Top Seeds in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Top seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova faced surprising defeats at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Thursday. Elsa Jacquemot and Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, both former junior champions, advanced to their first WTA 500-level quarterfinals with their impressive upset wins.

In a stunning turn of events, Mertens and Kudermetova fell within an hour of each other. Jacquemot overcame Kudermetova, the second seed, 6-4, 6-2, achieving her first career victory over a Top 50 player.

Jacquemot, ranked No. 123, displayed resilience in her match. She saved all four break points and capitalized on Kudermetova’s subpar serving day, landing only 47% of her first serves. This match, lasting just 1 hour and 31 minutes, was highlighted by Jacquemot’s calm demeanor in a tournament noted for rain disruptions.

Meanwhile, Jimenez Kasintseva made headlines by coming from behind to defeat the top-seeded Mertens. The match was interrupted due to rain, and when it resumed, Jacquemot found herself trailing by a set but quickly turned the tide. Mertens struggled with 62 unforced errors, allowing Jacquemot to win eight of ten games after the rain delay.

Jacquemot needed those advantages. After Mertens rallied from 5-1 down to 5-4, Jacquemot secured her win after a total of 2 hours and 25 minutes of play. Both players showcased their talent, with Jacquemot claiming one of the biggest upsets of her career.

The quarterfinals feature five unseeded players, including Colombia’s Emilana Arango and American Iva Jovic. The tournament continues to heat up as young talents make headlines.

“It was definitely disappointing that we had some matches that we didn’t finish; I couldn’t capitalize on some chances,” said Mertens after her loss. Jacquemot’s victory stands as a testament to her skills and determination on the court.