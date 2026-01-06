Gainesville, FL – Star running back Jadan Baugh announced Tuesday morning that he will remain with the Florida Gators for the upcoming season. His decision comes in the wake of ongoing speculation surrounding the NCAA transfer portal, where he was considered one of the most sought-after players available.

Baugh’s return is significant not just for the Gators but also reflects the changing landscape of college football player compensation. Reports indicate that Baugh will receive at least $1 million, showcasing the dramatic rise in salaries for running backs in the era of revenue sharing. Last year, the average compensation for running backs was between $400,000 and $700,000.

“The running back numbers have been absolutely stupid,” remarked a general manager from the Big Ten, referencing the skyrocketing prices that exceed previous norms. Baugh is explicitly viewed as a vital asset for new head coach Jon Sumrall as the team aims to build legitimacy and competitiveness.

During the 2025 season, Baugh rushed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns, solidifying his position as the SEC‘s third-leading rusher. His standout performance included a record-setting 266 yards in a single game against rival Florida State, earning him a cherished place in Gators history.

His return is viewed as a morale booster amid ongoing changes within the team, with several players entering the transfer portal themselves. Notably, Baugh was pursued heavily by the Texas Longhorns and their new running backs coach, Jabbar Juluke, marking a clear indicator of his value on the market.

Despite Florida fans remembering the recent departure of promising running back Trevor Etienne to Georgia, the retention of Baugh signals a commitment to enhancing team performance and stability. The Gators hope to continue building around their star running back as the transfer window remains open until January 16.

“All eyes are on Jadan Baugh right now,” said transfer portal analyst Cooper Petagna, highlighting the anticipation surrounding Baugh’s decision. As the landscape evolves, Baugh’s choice aims to provide clarity and direction as Florida navigates the upcoming season.