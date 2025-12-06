Entertainment
Jade Cargill Eyes Role as Storm in Future Marvel Film
LOS ANGELES, CA — Jade Cargill, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, is taking steps to potentially portray Storm, the iconic X-Men character, in an upcoming Marvel project. Cargill, who has been frequently compared to Storm during her wrestling career, expressed her dream of playing the role.
In a recent interview, Cargill revealed, “I’ve had my people talk to a certain amount of people [from Marvel]. I’m hoping that things do transpire and they do see that this is something that I’ve always been passionate about my entire life. Let’s keep our fingers crossed, guys and let’s keep pushing.”
Notably, Cargill’s WWE entrance music is titled “A Storm Is Coming,” which adds to the connection between her and the character. She emphasized her enthusiasm by stating, “Of course [I want to play] Storm. We don’t have to use any of the CGI. This is how I look. It’s like, what do we need?”
Storm has been portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp in previous films, with Shipp’s most recent portrayal in 2019’s “Dark Phoenix.” Berry originally played the role from the 2000 film “X-Men” through 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”
The possibility of Cargill stepping into the role reflects her love for the character and her desire to connect with audiences beyond the wrestling ring. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if her dream comes to fruition.
Recent Posts
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7
- Tee Higgins Clears Concussion, Set to Boost Bengals Against Bills
- Vanderbilt Coach Claims Bias as Team Awaits Playoff Fate
- Cardinals Without Key Players for Week 14 Clash Against Rams
- Bengals’ Jermaine Burton Suspended Before Game vs. Bills
- Elic Ayomanor: Rising Star in the NFL with Strong Family Support
- Texas Tech Wins First Big 12 Championship After Four Decades
- Palmeiras to Field Reserve Squad Against Ceará in Season Finale
- BCS Computer Rankings Update Ahead of College Football Playoff Selection Sunday
- OpenAI and Accenture Join Forces for AI Integration in 2026
- Michigan Football Expected to Play Texas in Citrus Bowl
- 2025 College Football Playoff Bracket Set for Sunday Reveal
- Rece Davis Defends College GameDay Against Agent Influence Claims
- Morenci Student Joins Inaugural Arizona All-Star Marching Band
- Booger McFarland’s College Football Insights Spark Controversy