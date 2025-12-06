Jade Cargill Eyes Role as Storm in Future Marvel Film

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jade Cargill, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, is taking steps to potentially portray Storm, the iconic X-Men character, in an upcoming Marvel project. Cargill, who has been frequently compared to Storm during her wrestling career, expressed her dream of playing the role.

In a recent interview, Cargill revealed, “I’ve had my people talk to a certain amount of people [from Marvel]. I’m hoping that things do transpire and they do see that this is something that I’ve always been passionate about my entire life. Let’s keep our fingers crossed, guys and let’s keep pushing.”

Notably, Cargill’s WWE entrance music is titled “A Storm Is Coming,” which adds to the connection between her and the character. She emphasized her enthusiasm by stating, “Of course [I want to play] Storm. We don’t have to use any of the CGI. This is how I look. It’s like, what do we need?”

Storm has been portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp in previous films, with Shipp’s most recent portrayal in 2019’s “Dark Phoenix.” Berry originally played the role from the 2000 film “X-Men” through 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

The possibility of Cargill stepping into the role reflects her love for the character and her desire to connect with audiences beyond the wrestling ring. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if her dream comes to fruition.