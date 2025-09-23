Jaden Smith Appointed Creative Director for Christian Louboutin Men’s Line

PARIS — In a notable shift in the luxury fashion scene, Christian Louboutin has appointed Jaden Smith as the brand’s first-ever creative director for its men’s line. The announcement was made on September 17, 2025, as Louboutin aims to reinvigorate its men’s collection, which currently accounts for 24 percent of the brand’s overall sales.

Jaden Smith, the child actor turned musician and multitalented creative, will unveil his first capsule collection in January 2026 during Paris Fashion Week. Louboutin expressed excitement about the new direction, stating, “Dressing for him is an adventure. It’s thoughtful, but it’s playful.”

The partnership follows Louboutin’s growing need to delegate responsibilities in the men’s category, which has recently faced challenges, including single-digit sales declines. Louboutin noted that overseeing men’s products had become time-consuming and decided it was time to bring in someone who could drive innovation. He praised Smith for his creativity and ability to connect with people, saying, “He’s very well-mannered, super respectful, and curious.”

Christian Louboutin launched his men’s collection in 2010, initially gaining popularity for its spiked shoes, which were originally custom-made for pop artist Mika. The brand has since expanded into various styles, with a focus now shifting to dress shoes featuring the iconic red soles.

Smith, who has a history as a creative force, co-founded the fashion collective MSFTSrep and has collaborated with high-profile brands including Louis Vuitton. In a statement, Smith reflected on the unique opportunity and the pressure he feels in this significant role. “Merging my vision with Christian’s comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way,” he said.

Smith’s debut collection is highly anticipated, and he aims to honor Louboutin’s legacy while infusing a modern touch into the men’s line. The upcoming collection will be highlighted by a capsule available in select boutiques and online starting in January, with a full seasonal launch planned for spring 2026.

As Louboutin transitions to focusing on his successful women’s line, he expressed confidence that Smith’s creative style and ideas would revitaliże his brand’s men’s offerings in a competitive market.