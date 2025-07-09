Jaden Smith’s Bold Shoe Choices Shine at Met Gala and Beyond

NEW YORK, NY — Jaden Smith has made headlines with his eye-catching footwear choices at major events. From the BET Awards in 2011 to the Met Gala in 2025, the 27-year-old actor and musician consistently showcases his unique style.

At just 13 years old, Smith donned Supra Skytops at the 2011 BET Awards, setting the stage for his fashion evolution. Nearly 15 years later, he arrived at the Met Gala wearing unreleased croc-textured New Balances. This shift highlights his journey in the fashion world as both a trendsetter and innovator.

As co-founder of a streetwear label launched with Willow Smith, the footwear he wears represents more than mere fashion. It embodies self-expression, disruption, and a touch of theater. Smith’s choices often provoke thoughts and conversations about identity and style.

His fashion choices, such as tucking oversized denim into combat boots in Paris or pairing a 3D castle headpiece with sneakers at the Grammys, reflect his ability to blend contrasting elements. He seamlessly mixes soft with sharp, classic with strange, and masculine with unusual.

These standout moments not only celebrate Smith’s fashion-forward thinking but also his birthday. As he turned 27, the industry looks forward to what bold choices he will make next in his journey as a style icon.