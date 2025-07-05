Jadeveon Clowney May Join Eagles as Free Agency Continues

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles may be a prime landing spot for free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney as the NFL’s free agency progresses this July. Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick, has had an impactful career but has faced challenges with injuries that have kept him unsigned as training camps approach.

After losing key defensive players in free agency, the Eagles are on the lookout to enhance their defensive lineup. Clowney’s role could prove crucial given the team’s offseason losses, including former Super Bowl heroes. Last season, Clowney recorded 5.5 sacks for the Carolina Panthers, a contribution that could bring depth to the Eagles’ line.

According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, Clowney would create competition among the Eagles’ current edge rushers, including Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt. “It wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Eagles to bring in Clowney as an insurance policy for their defensive line,” Holder noted. Clowney’s experience and skills are still held in high regard, especially as he enters his 12th season.

While injuries have hindered Clowney’s career—he played only a full season twice since entering the league—he remains a versatile defender capable of making significant plays. In 2024, he managed to disrupt opposing quarterbacks effectively, demonstrating that, when healthy, he can still make a difference.

The Eagles are in a unique position as they reconstruct their championship defense following the loss of several stars to other teams. Clowney, with his track record of 58 career sacks and active leadership in fumble returns for touchdowns, would further boost their goals of sustaining competitive play in the 2025 season.

Reportedly, Clowney was on a two-year, $20 million contract with the Panthers before being released, which adds to the intrigue of whether the Eagles will invest in someone of his caliber at a reduced rate in the current market.

This potential signing could be a strategic move for the Eagles as they aim to reclaim their status in the NFC.