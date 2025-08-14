Sports
Jadon Sancho Receives Permanent Transfer Offers Amid Manchester United Struggles
Manchester, England – Jadon Sancho, the 25-year-old winger of Manchester United, is facing a potential exit this summer as multiple clubs express interest in signing him. Reports indicate that AS Roma has made an official bid, including a loan option with an obligation to buy for £20 million ($27 million).
Sancho has struggled to find his place in the squad, having been marginalized over the past 18 months. He was not included in the traveling squad for United’s recent summer tour of the United States, illustrating his uncertain future at the club. He has been training apart from the first team, signaling his exclusion from manager Erik ten Hag‘s plans.
The winger last played for Manchester United in August 2023, and his contract is set to expire at the end of this season, although the club holds an option to extend it by another year. Sancho’s hefty wage of approximately £275,000 per week poses a challenge for prospective clubs interested in his services.
Besides Roma, Turkish club Besiktas has shown interest, with their president expressing hope of bringing Sancho to Turkey. Besiktas coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who previously managed Sancho at Manchester United, sees potential in reuniting with the player.
As the transfer deadline approaches, it remains to be seen if Manchester United will agree to any offers. The club is looking to offload several players, including Sancho, before the window closes. Any decision regarding his future will need to address both the financial aspects and Sancho’s own preference.
