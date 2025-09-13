Jaedyn Shaw Set to Debut for Gotham FC Against San Diego Wave

San Diego, California – U.S. Women’s National Team star Jaedyn Shaw is expected to make her debut for Gotham FC in a match against the San Diego Wave on Friday night. The 20-year-old midfielder, who recently transferred for a record $1.25 million, has made a significant impact in women’s soccer.

Shaw joined Gotham FC after a brief stint with North Carolina Courage, where she struggled with injuries and consistency, scoring three goals in 19 games. Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós looks to capitalize on Shaw’s talents as the team fights for playoff positioning in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Gotham FC currently sits sixth in the league standings with a record of 7-6-6 and will be looking to improve its position against the Wave. A victory could move them as high as third place. Shaw’s addition adds to an already strong midfield that includes Olympic gold medalist Rose Lavelle and leading scorer Esther González, who has notched 12 goals this season.

Amorós made two changes to the starting lineup following a 3-1 victory over Angel City, bringing back Lavelle and Midge Purce after their strong performances off the bench. This tactical adjustment, along with Shaw’s versatility, aims to strengthen the team’s attacking capabilities on the road.

The upcoming match will mark Shaw’s first encounter with her former team, San Diego, where she scored 13 goals and assisted four times in 49 appearances. With an eager crowd expected at Snapdragon Stadium, Shaw’s arrival has generated optimism among Gotham fans.

As Gotham looks to boost its playoffs hopes, Shaw’s presence may provide the spark the team needs as they continue to navigate the season and prepare for future competitions. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally by Prime.