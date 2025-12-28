Jaelan Phillips Prepares for Bills Challenge After Trade to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – Jaelan Phillips, a defender for the Philadelphia Eagles, is well-prepared to face the Buffalo Bills and their star quarterback Josh Allen. Phillips spent the first 4½ years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, allowing him to gain insight into the Bills’ offense.

Since joining the Eagles before the trade deadline, Phillips has made a significant impact, recording one sack, three tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, and 31 pressures in just seven games. His performances have earned him a spot as a second alternate for the Pro Bowl.

“Definitely very familiar with them,” Phillips said after practice Tuesday. “Played them twice a year for the last five years, so they’re a dynamic team. Obviously, Josh Allen is incredible at what he does. It’s always a challenge to stop him.”

In addition to Allen, the Bills boast strong playmakers like running back James Cook, who leads the NFL in rushing. Phillips emphasized the importance of stopping both Allen and the run game to succeed against Buffalo. “If you can’t stop [Allen], then you have to stop James Cook, too. But that’s pretty much their whole offense. If you can stop the run and control Josh, then that’s a recipe for success against them,” he explained.

During his time with the Dolphins, victories over the Bills were rare. “Once in five years,” Phillips recalled. “You would’ve thought we won the Super Bowl the way we were excited about that.”

As he prepares to play in Buffalo, Phillips acknowledges the challenges fans present. “Buffalo fans are very passionate. When it comes to home-field advantage in the NFL, there are just a few stadiums that really have it. Buffalo is one of them,” he said. He also noted that Eagles fans are known for traveling well, promising an exciting atmosphere.

The weather forecast for Sunday indicates a strong chance of rain, with winds expected at 10-15 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph. With the preparations underway, Phillips appears ready to embrace the challenge ahead.