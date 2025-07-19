Sports
Jaguars 14U Elite Advances to Quarterfinals of NFL Flag Championship
CANTON, Ohio – Brysen Wright scored two touchdown passes and three one-point conversions on Friday, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars Elite 14U team to the quarterfinals of the NFL Flag Championship at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The team secured their spot with a 20-14 victory over Ryan Football, which represented the Miami Dolphins. Wright, a rising sophomore at Mandarin High School, contributed significantly, scoring 15 of his team’s total points.
The Jaguars will face Old Skewl on Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast live on the NFL Network and streamed on ESPN+ and NFL+. If the Jaguars win, they will advance to play the winner of a matchup between HFFL Empire and RFP at noon on Sunday. A win there would secure the team a place in the championship game scheduled for 4 p.m. that same day.
In pool play on Thursday, the Jaguars Elite showcased their strength, outscoring three opponents 89-24. They dominated Sumner Elite, a team from Texas, with a score of 28-0, overcame Lexington East from Indianapolis 26-6, and defeated Prime, another Texan team, 35-18.
Other Jaguars-sponsored teams still in contention for their respective age group championships include the Jaguars 12U Rec team, which remains undefeated at 4-0, as well as the Jaguars 10U Elite Girls, NxtGen 10U, and the Marion County Juice 8U, all standing at 3-0. In total, Jacksonville’s First Coast teams hold a combined record of 24-6 in the NFL Flag Championships as of Friday.
The JAX Police Athletic League Storm 12U Rec team is set to begin play on Saturday.
