Jaguars Extend Cole Van Lanen’s Contract for $51 Million

Jacksonville, FL – The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced that they have agreed to a contract extension with offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. The deal, confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, is worth $51 million over three years, with $32.5 million guaranteed and up to $55.5 million available through incentives.

Van Lanen, who was set to become a free agent this offseason, has been an essential part of the Jaguars’ offense throughout the 2025 season. After initially coming off the bench, he stepped in due to injuries on the offensive line, demonstrating his versatility by playing at multiple positions. This season, he has recorded 300 snaps at left tackle, 72 at left guard, 46 at right guard, and 133 at right tackle, making at least one start in each of those positions.

“I’m excited to continue my journey in Jacksonville,” Van Lanen said after signing the extension. “I’ve learned a lot and want to contribute to our success in any way I can.”

Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the 27-year-old Van Lanen was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers. He joined the Jaguars in 2022 after a trade, where he initially saw limited action. However, this year has marked a turning point in his career.

This extension comes shortly after the organization also secured wide receiver Jakobi Meyers with a new deal. The Jaguars, who have shown a commitment to building a strong offensive line, seem to have high hopes for Van Lanen’s future as a starting tackle.

His contract extension comes as a surprise to some, yet it reflects his growth and importance to the team’s strategy moving forward. With the Jaguars looking to strengthen their roster, Van Lanen’s performance has proven essential.

The firm details of the contract are being finalized, and further updates are expected as the Jaguars approach the offseason.