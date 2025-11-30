Sports
Jaguars Face Titans in NFL Week 13 Showdown
Nashville, Tennessee
AFC South division rivals clash in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 30, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Jaguars, led by first-year head coach Liam Coen, are in contention for the division title, boasting a 7-4 record. Meanwhile, the Titans have struggled this season and recently parted ways with head coach Brian Callahan, appointing Mike McCoy as the interim leader. The Titans are currently eyeing the potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
In the latest betting odds, the Jaguars are favored by 5.5 points, with a total set at 42 points. Jacksonville has won three of their last four games and has a strong record against the spread (ATS) as favorites this season, going 3-1. However, the team’s performance on the road has been less impressive, with a 2-3 record ATS.
Conversely, the Titans have shown resilience as home underdogs, maintaining a 3-3 record ATS in that role. Notably, Tennessee has hit the Over in five of their last six matches when playing at home, while Jacksonville has excelled as the Over has hit in all five of their road games this season.
Statistically, the Jaguars have a +17 point differential, showing their inconsistent performance throughout the season. In simulation models, the Jaguars are projected to cover the spread in 53% of scenarios, while the Titans show value as a +235 underdog.
The prediction for the score is Jaguars 27, Titans 19. These insights stem from rigorous simulations that account for numerous variables, projecting Jacksonville’s recent dominance over Tennessee, having won five of their last six encounters.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63