Jaguars Face Titans in NFL Week 13 Showdown

Nashville, Tennessee

AFC South division rivals clash in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 30, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Jaguars, led by first-year head coach Liam Coen, are in contention for the division title, boasting a 7-4 record. Meanwhile, the Titans have struggled this season and recently parted ways with head coach Brian Callahan, appointing Mike McCoy as the interim leader. The Titans are currently eyeing the potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

In the latest betting odds, the Jaguars are favored by 5.5 points, with a total set at 42 points. Jacksonville has won three of their last four games and has a strong record against the spread (ATS) as favorites this season, going 3-1. However, the team’s performance on the road has been less impressive, with a 2-3 record ATS.

Conversely, the Titans have shown resilience as home underdogs, maintaining a 3-3 record ATS in that role. Notably, Tennessee has hit the Over in five of their last six matches when playing at home, while Jacksonville has excelled as the Over has hit in all five of their road games this season.

Statistically, the Jaguars have a +17 point differential, showing their inconsistent performance throughout the season. In simulation models, the Jaguars are projected to cover the spread in 53% of scenarios, while the Titans show value as a +235 underdog.

The prediction for the score is Jaguars 27, Titans 19. These insights stem from rigorous simulations that account for numerous variables, projecting Jacksonville’s recent dominance over Tennessee, having won five of their last six encounters.