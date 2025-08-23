Jaguars Rookie Travis Hunter Out for Preseason Finale Due to Injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback, will not participate in the team’s final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Hunter is dealing with an upper-body injury he sustained during a team scrimmage on August 14.

Coach Liam Coen announced the decision to hold Hunter out, prioritizing his health ahead of the regular season opener against the Carolina Panthers on September 7. Hunter also missed the Jaguars’ second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on August 17 due to the same injury and did not practice in a joint session with the Dolphins earlier this week.

“It was more just do we want him now or potentially not [playing against] Carolina [in Week 1],” Coen said, according to ESPN. “It was more just being smart about the next few weeks because the ultimate goal is Carolina.” Coach Coen acknowledged that Hunter could likely participate if it were a regular-season game, but the decision to rest him is aimed at preventing further injury.

Hunter’s only preseason action came during the Jaguars’ first game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 9, where he played ten snaps on offense and eight on defense. During that game, he caught two passes for nine yards while also appearing as a second-team cornerback.

The Jaguars have yet to disclose the full extent of Hunter’s injury, creating speculation about how this could affect his role as a dual-threat player in the regular season. Last season, he played 713 offensive snaps and 748 defensive snaps for Deion Sanders‘ Buffaloes, winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver.

As the preseason nears its conclusion, the focus remains on ensuring Hunter is healthy for the start of the regular season. Coach Coen’s cautious approach includes not risking any of the starters in the final preseason matchup, ensuring they are all ready for the game against the Panthers.