Jaguars Sign Dyami Brown to Enhance Trevor Lawrence’s Offense

Jacksonville, FL — Following the 2024 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars recognized the need to strengthen their offense to support quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Despite having emerging star Brian Thomas Jr. on the roster, the team sought to add more weapons and signed wide receiver Dyami Brown to a one-year deal.

Brown, a fifth-year veteran, has made an impressive start during the offseason program. He demonstrated his capabilities when Thomas was sidelined briefly due to illness, ensuring the offense remained effective.

Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski praised Brown’s adaptability during a media session after Day 12 of training camp. He emphasized the challenges of switching receiver positions without preparation, acknowledging Brown’s commitment to his training. “It’s a testament to his work ethic and his preparation,” Udinski said. “When you’re switched to a different position, it’s completely different routes and alignments, and you didn’t have time to prepare.”

Selected in the third round by the Washington Commanders in 2021, Brown had a slow start to his NFL career but emerged as a key player during the Commanders’ playoff run last season. His change in attitude and approach was credited by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury for his successful turnaround.

Despite his recent success, there were uncertainties about Brown’s ability to maintain his level of performance. However, the Jaguars expressed confidence in his potential upon signing him, especially as Brown becomes a free agent next year.

Playing alongside Thomas and fellow receiver Travis Hunter may offer Brown more advantageous matchups, even if his targets are fewer than desired. The Jaguars believe that the collaboration will be mutually beneficial, with Brown’s efforts potentially leading to a standout season.

As Brown continues to work hard, the Jaguars see a great fit for him within the team, and both parties stand to gain if he can replicate his past performance.