Jaguars Trade for Defensive Tackle Khalen Saunders from Saints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired veteran defensive tackle Khalen Saunders from the New Orleans Saints, as reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The details on what the Jaguars are giving in return are not yet disclosed.

Saunders, a third-round pick in 2019 from Western Illinois, has spent the last two seasons with the Saints after a successful four-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls. The 29-year-old defensive lineman started 27 of 30 games for New Orleans, recording 100 tackles, two sacks, and four deflected passes.

The trade comes just three weeks before the 2025 NFL season begins. The Jaguars’ defensive tackle group was a concern heading into training camp due to the absence of Arik Armstead and Maason Smith, who have not practiced yet this offseason.

Saunders averaged 467 defensive snaps over the last three seasons, primarily playing as a run defender. After starting the Saints’ preseason game against the Jaguars earlier this week, he will now join Jacksonville’s defensive tackle lineup featuring Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, and Austin Johnson.

While the return for Saunders is still unknown, rumors suggest it may involve a late-round draft pick. The Saints save $1.3 million against their 2025 salary cap and over $2.2 million in 2026 with this trade.