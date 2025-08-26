Jaguars Waive Linebacker Chad Muma Ahead of 2025 Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived linebacker Chad Muma as part of their roster cutdowns ahead of the 2025 NFL season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, this decision comes as the team makes significant changes after an influx of new players during the offseason.

Muma, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, participated in all but one game for the Jaguars since his selection. However, he only started seven of those games, as shifting coaching staff and management left him without connections to the individuals who originally drafted him.

Over his two seasons in Jacksonville, Muma recorded 94 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defensed. At 26 years old, he had shown promise as a two-year starter at Wyoming, earning accolades including second-team All-American honors in 2021 and first-team All-Mountain West Conference recognition that same year.

In 2024, Muma played in 17 games, making 32 tackles with three starts. Despite his contributions, Rapoport reported that his release could be a surprise due to the likelihood of him being claimed by another franchise.

As the Jaguars prepare to finalize their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, they have already welcomed 24 new players. This roster turnover follows a regime change, signaling a new direction for the team under head coach Liam Coen.

Muma’s release highlights the competition for spots on a deep and evolving defense. The Jaguars have brought in veteran players and drafted new talent, which has intensified the fight for positions on the roster.

The team’s decision to part ways with Muma before the season begins illustrates the impact of a fresh coaching perspective and the need for players who fit the new strategy in Jacksonville.