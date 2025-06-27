Nashville, TN — Jahmai Mashack was selected with the final pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The Houston Rockets chose the Tennessee guard at No. 59 overall but quickly traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies, keeping him in the state of Tennessee.

Mashack was recognized earlier in the draft when his teammate, Chaz Lanier, was picked at No. 37 by the Detroit Pistons. Last season, Mashack was renowned for his defensive skills, averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over 38 games as a senior. His exceptional performance earned him a spot on the SEC’s All-Defensive Team and the title of the Field of 68’s National Defensive Player of the Year.

“Mashack was the best defensive player in college basketball this year,” said a source close to the team. “He might be one of the best perimeter defenders on the planet right now. This is not an exaggeration.”

During his four seasons at Tennessee, Mashack tied with Zakai Zeigler for the most wins by a four-year player in the men’s basketball program’s history, finishing with 109 victories. He also set the program record for total steals in NCAA Tournament games, with 18 steals, including a single-game record of five steals.

The selection of Mashack marks a significant achievement for Tennessee basketball, as he became the ninth player drafted during Rick Barnes’ tenure. This continues a strong trend for the program, which has seen multiple players selected in recent drafts.

With the G-League starting next month, attention will be on how Mashack develops as he transitions from college football to the professional level.