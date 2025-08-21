Jahmyr Gibbs: Dominant Fantasy Football Running Back for 2025 Season

DETROIT, Mich. — Jahmyr Gibbs, a rising star in fantasy football, has cemented his status as a top running back heading into the 2025 season. Last year, he led in PPR formats, finishing as the RB1 and displaying a blend of speed, vision, and exceptional pass-catching ability.

Gibbs, who gained 1,261 combined yards with 11 touchdowns during his rookie season in 2023, switched gears after an underwhelming first month. He became one of the most explosive players on the field, especially following the injury of teammate David Montgomery. Gibbs shone in critical moments, scoring 12 times and accumulating 935 combined yards in the last 12 games of the season.

The Detroit Lions’ offense is built around Gibbs, utilizing him on all three downs. Known for his route running and ability to create plays in open space, Gibbs is particularly valuable in PPR formats, which rely heavily on reception counts. His top-end speed, clocked at 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash, further augments his fantasy value.

Despite some concerns about his performance in tight spaces and pass protection, Gibbs is expected to thrive as he begins his second season. Over three years at Alabama, he amassed 3,349 yards, making him a household name prior to joining the NFL.

As the 2025 draft season progresses, fantasy managers have their eyes on Gibbs’ increased workload and the potential for over 275 touches, which could lead to 1,800 yards and at least 16 touchdowns this year. His remarkable performance has already earned him a noteworthy position in average draft position (ADP) rankings among running backs.

Detroit’s continuation of a two-running back system is likely this season, with Gibbs set to grab more opportunities as the season unfolds. Analysts and fans alike are excited to see if he can replicate, or even surpass, last year’s exceptional performance.