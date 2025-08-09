Jaime King Faces Court Over $100K Unpaid Divorce Fees

Los Angeles, CA – Actress Jaime King has been ordered to appear in court on September 16, 2025, after allegedly failing to pay more than $100,000 in legal fees related to her divorce from Kyle Newman. The court filing cites that King owes $98,441.16 to Newman’s former law firm, Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles, alongside an additional $2,000 in accrued interest.

Judge Shelley Kaufman ruled that King, 46, must disclose her assets and bank account details to assist in the collection process. If she fails to appear, she faces the possibility of arrest. The order follows a ruling from Judge Joshua D. Wayser from May 2024, which mandated King to pay the outstanding fees within 30 days, deeming her the higher earner in the marriage.

Despite the initial agreement, court documents reveal that King’s lawyers claim they were unaware of the unpaid fees until now. In a statement, her representatives have emphasized the pressure and challenges King has faced during the divorce proceedings, which they describe as aggressive.

“For years, she has endured fear tactics and legal intimidation while doing everything in her power to protect her children and rebuild a stable life for them,” her representatives stated. King recently lost physical custody of her two sons, James, 11, and Leo, 9, after failing to complete a court-ordered six-month drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

In January 2025, King faced additional financial hardships when a lawsuit was brought against her by her landlord for over $42,000 in unpaid rent. Although she claimed the issue was settled, experts note that these ongoing financial challenges compound the stress surrounding her custody arrangements with Newman. As of now, the couple shares legal custody, but Newman maintains sole physical custody.

King remains engaged to investment banker Austin Sosa, marking a new chapter in her life amid ongoing personal struggles. The high-profile divorce, including custody battles and financial disputes, continues to unfold, with both parties under significant public scrutiny.