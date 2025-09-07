Jaishawn Barham Suspended for First Half Against Oklahoma

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham will be suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game against No. 18 Oklahoma due to a targeting call upheld after appeal. The ruling came after an incident during Michigan’s 34-17 victory over New Mexico on Saturday.

Barham was disqualified in the third quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lobos quarterback Jack Layne. Initially, the play was ruled as a fumble recovery that Barham returned for a touchdown. However, after video review, officials classified the high hit as targeting, which in NCAA rules leads to ejection and suspension for the next game’s first half.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore expressed his discontent with the ruling, stating that both Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and football operations VP A.J. Edds agree with him. Moore emphasized the need for a change in targeting rules, saying, “It’s a rule we have to get changed and have to look at in college football, just for the game.” He addressed the difficulty in teaching tackles when players of differing heights collide.

Barham, who joined Michigan from Maryland, had a strong season last year with 66 tackles and started all 13 games. The NCAA confirmed that the helmet-to-helmet contact justified the ruling, despite Barham not lowering the crown of his helmet. He was visibly frustrated after the ejection, walking into the tunnel at Michigan Stadium while expressing his displeasure.

In Barham’s absence, Cole Sullivan will replace him. Sullivan performed well in the game against New Mexico, contributing five tackles, an interception, and a sack. Moore acknowledged the depth of the linebacker position, mentioning seniors Jimmy Rolder and Ernest Hausmann as viable options.

The Wolverines face the Sooners in what will be their first true road game against an SEC opponent. This matchup marks the first meeting between the two schools since the 1975 Orange Bowl. Both teams emerged victorious in their season openers last week. Barham’s suspension adds a layer of challenge for Michigan as they prepare for this significant matchup.