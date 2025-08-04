Jaiswal’s Century Leads India to Series-Balancing Position Against England

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) – India‘s Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant 118 runs, putting India in a strong position with a total of 396, giving them a 374-run target against England at The Oval in the fifth Test match.

After three days of gripping action, India leads by 323 runs, as Mohammed Siraj bowled Zak Crawley with the last ball of the day, leaving England at 50-1. With two days remaining, the match and series still hang in the balance.

Jaiswal’s performance, marked by a patient approach, allowed India to dominate parts of the day. He had support from nightwatchman Akash Deep, who scored 66 runs, as the two frustrated England’s bowlers amid gloomy weather conditions.

Though Jaiswal finally fell at 118, his innings included some exquisite strokes that showed his adaptability on a challenging pitch. “I enjoyed it,” Jaiswal said. “I need to push, and I need to do well for my team. I was constantly talking to myself and enjoying the pressure.”

India struggled at times, losing their captain Shubman Gill early after lunch to England’s Gus Atkinson. Karun Nair was also dismissed but not before contributing 17 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja provided stability with a score of 53, and Washington Sundar‘s explosive batting led to a quickfire 53 runs off just 46 balls. “It was a remarkable cameo,” said one cricket analyst. The lower order added crucial runs, helping India set an imposing target.

England’s Josh Tongue shone with the ball for the hosts, taking five wickets for 125 runs, and emphasized his team’s determination to chase down the target, saying, “The batting lineup we have is unbelievable. If we can build partnerships, who knows where we might be tomorrow?”

As England looks to dig deep with the bat amidst high pressure, they are aware of the daunting task ahead. The highest successful chase at The Oval remains 263 runs, set by England against Australia in 1902. With Siraj’s brilliant bowling having secured a key wicket at the close of play, India appears to be favorites to square the series at 2-2.

“Tomorrow should be the last day of this terrific series,” commented a sports pundit. “Will England fight back, or can India seal their victory?”