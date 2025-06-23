Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley

LEEDS, England — Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored impressive centuries, guiding India to 359 for 3 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test match against England at Headingley on Friday.

In his first match as Test captain, Gill remained unbeaten at 127 while Jaiswal scored 101 runs off 159 balls. The two players shared a crucial 129-run partnership for the third wicket after India faced early trouble, slipping to 92 for 2.

KL Rahul had contributed 42 runs before being dismissed, along with debutant B Sai Sudharsan who failed to score. At the end of the day, Rishabh Pant was not out on 65, forming a solid partnership of 138 runs with Gill.

The significance of Jaiswal and Gill’s centuries extends beyond just numbers. With the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, there has been growing concern about the continuity of India’s batting strength. Jaiswal and Gill demonstrated in their innings that they are capable of filling that gap.

Jaiswal reached his milestone first, celebrating his fifth Test century despite battling hand cramps. His innings showcased patience and technical growth, having previously struggled with deliveries outside the off stump.

Gill, on the other hand, played with elegance and class, achieving his sixth Test century and the first as captain, joining an exclusive group of Indian skippers who scored on their captaincy debut, including legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli.

Their partnership set a solid foundation for India, although it ended when Ben Stokes bowled Jaiswal shortly after tea, leaving England with a glimmer of hope. Yet, Pant continued to flourish, marking his 16th Test fifty and taking India past 350 runs.

As the sun set over Headingley, it was clear that a new chapter in Indian Test cricket had begun, with Gill and Jaiswal ready to lead the next generation of players.