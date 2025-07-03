Sports
Jaiswal’s 87 Leads India to 310 on Day One at Edgbaston Test
Edgbaston, England – Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 87 runs, helping India post 310 for 5 on the first day of the second Test against England on Thursday. Jaiswal was dismissed during the second session, but his performance set a solid foundation for the team’s innings.
Jaiswal’s aggressive batting style proved effective, as he focused on his strengths while downplaying a few weaknesses. His approach frustrated English bowlers and set the tone for the day.
“Had those decisions gone our way, the day would have looked completely different,” said England’s Chris Woakes, reflecting on some controversial umpiring decisions that he felt could have shifted the match in England’s favor.
In a tactical battle, England captain Ben Stokes played mind games with Indian batter Rishabh Pant, who ultimately fell for the bait. This moment shifted momentum briefly back to the hosts.
Varun Aaron, an expert on the England bowling plan, offered insight into Jaiswal’s innings. “He really mastered the art of countering pressure,” Aaron said. “His ability to capitalize on loose deliveries was crucial for India.”
Despite losing wickets, India remains in a strong position heading into day two, thanks to Jaiswal and other contributions from the batting lineup. The ongoing contest promises more excitement as both teams adjust their strategies.
