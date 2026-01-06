Jake Angeli, ‘QAnon Shaman,’ Runs for Arizona Governor

Washington, D.C. — Jake Angeli, known as the ‘QAnon Shaman,’ is making headlines again as he announces his candidacy for governor of Arizona. The 38-year-old gained notoriety during the January 6 Capitol riot, where he led a prayer while donning an iconic fur headdress and painted face.

Angeli, whose legal name is Jacob Chansley, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the insurrection but was released early due to good behavior. After being pardoned by former President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, he says he has rejected his previous support for Trump.

In a recent phone interview, Angeli declared that the government is ‘at war’ with its citizens, particularly benefiting the wealthy elite. He stated, ‘All warfare is based on deception and the American people have had war declared on them.’ He hopes to serve as an independent voice in the gubernatorial race this November.

Furthermore, he has filed a $40 trillion lawsuit claiming he is the legitimate president of the United States and is seeking to use a $38 trillion coin to eliminate the national debt. Angeli insists that he has valuable insights, stating, ‘It is up to me, as far as I’m concerned, to do something about these problems.’

Despite his controversial past, Angeli’s ambitions to influence the political landscape in Arizona appear to be serious. As he prepares for his campaign, he remains vocal about his critical views on the Trump administration, labeling it a ‘corrupt disaster.’ This is a continuation of his radical anti-establishment stance.

Angeli has also hinted at writing a self-published book titled ‘Shamanic Apocalypse,’ which he claims will reveal his unique perspectives. As his plans for his political future unfold, Angeli is determined to make an impact.