Sports
Jake Hager Claims John Cena Refused to Lose During WWE Career
Chicago, IL – Jake Hager, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, recently claimed that John Cena refused to lose to him during their wrestling careers. The revelation was made during an interview with Canadian media personality Chris Van Vliet.
Hager, who wrestled under the name Jack Swagger, noted that after he won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2010, there were plans for him to cash in on Cena. Hager expressed frustration, stating, “I was told that [Cena] refused to do it.” He added, “The original plan was that I was gonna beat him Monday night on Raw.”
The former champion emphasized his feelings of being a young talent in the WWE, saying, “I’ve been there for a cup of coffee, so what are you gonna do?” Hager also suggested that Cena’s behavior was not an isolated incident, hinting that other wrestlers have similar experiences.
Further context reveals that Cena has faced criticism for not putting over several rising stars, including Wade Barrett’s Nexus faction. In fact, during a 2010 match against the Nexus, Cena reportedly changed the planned outcome, resulting in the group’s defeat.
During a Q&A in 2017, Cena acknowledged that he had some control over storylines but explained that decisions were sometimes difficult. “I think if presented in another way, it could have been a little more palatable,” he stated.
Despite the mixed reviews regarding Cena’s in-ring politics, many fans still recognize his significant contributions to WWE. As Hager prepares to retire from wrestling, he shared his current focus on his trucking business, while Cena approaches the end of his own retirement tour.
The conversation surrounding Cena’s career reflects the complexities of wrestling dynamics, highlighting how individual careers can intersect in unexpected ways.
