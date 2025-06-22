Jake Irvin Aims for Strong Return Against Dodgers Saturday Night

NEW YORK CITY, New York — Washington Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin will take the mound Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the middle game of a three-game series. Irvin impressed in his previous outing at Dodger Stadium, delivering six scoreless innings for his first of 10 wins last season.

This season, Irvin (5-3, 4.23 ERA) is looking to rediscover that form after recently throwing eight scoreless innings in a victory over the San Francisco Giants. Following that strong performance on May 24, he has struggled with a 6.86 ERA in his last four starts.

In five career starts against the Dodgers, Irvin holds a 1-2 record with a 4.88 ERA. His performance could be crucial for a Nationals team that has lost 12 of its last 13 games, including a close 6-5 loss to the Dodgers in Friday’s series opener. Despite home runs from Amed Rosario, Riley Adams, and CJ Abrams, the team fell short.

James Wood, who hit two home runs in a recent game against the Colorado Rockies, struggled on Friday going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. Nationals manager Dave Martinez remains optimistic about Wood’s potential at the plate.

“Every time he gets up there, I really feel like he’s got a chance to hit a ball 100 miles an hour,” Martinez said. “What I love, though, is that he’s taking his walks. If he continues to do that, then sky’s the limit for him.”

The Dodgers, currently on a roll with six wins in their last seven games, will counter with right-hander Dustin May (4-4, 4.46 ERA). May is looking to build on a recent win over the Giants, where he allowed three runs over six innings.

May faced the Nationals in April, allowing three runs (one earned) in a game that resulted in a loss for him. He will rely on a strong offensive showing to support him, especially from players like Andy Pages, who recently hit two home runs against the San Diego Padres.

Pages leads the team with 15 home runs this season, while Enrique Hernandez and Miguel Rojas also contributed on Friday with multiple hits and a home run from Rojas. Hernandez filled in at first base for Freddie Freeman, who is expected to return Saturday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is set to return to the team after serving a one-game suspension following a benches-clearing incident against the Padres.