Jake Knapp Aims for Second PGA Tour Win at 3M Open

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Jake Knapp, a winner on the PGA Tour, is looking to secure his second official tour victory at the 2025 3M Open this weekend. Knapp hopes to share the moment with his girlfriend, Makena White, as he aims to walk off the green at TPC Twin Cities in celebration.

Knapp and White began their relationship in late 2023 while Knapp was earning his PGA Tour card on the Korn Ferry Tour. White, a medical sales representative from Canada, has been a steadfast supporter, traveling alongside Knapp to witness significant moments in his career, including his breakthrough victory at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

In addition to his solo win, Knapp partnered with LPGA star Patty Tavatanakit to secure the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational. This string of achievements has boosted Knapp’s confidence as he competes in the 3M Open, which features a competitive field aiming for the title.

As Knapp prepares for the tournament, he reflects on his journey and the support he has received from White and his fans. With the 3M Open on the horizon, all eyes are on Knapp as he strives for another win on the tour.