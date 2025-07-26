Jake Knapp Shines at TPC Twin Cities with Stellar Rounds

HARRISON, MN — Jake Knapp, 31, showcased his talent at the 3M Open, posting impressive rounds of 64 and 65 at TPC Twin Cities. His scores, 7-under and 6-under, put him just one stroke away from the lead held by Thobjørn Olesen.

Knapp’s performance came after a brief hiatus following his T22 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he narrowly missed qualifying for the Open Championship. This unexpected break allowed him to reset and prepare for the conditions at Twin Cities, known for its generous fairways and scorable par 5s.

“There are a few holes where I can take advantage of my length, which is nice,” Knapp said after completing his second round. “I think it fits me well, and I’m hitting it well right now, so I think that fits even better.”

This season, Knapp has become a consistent contender on the PGA Tour, appearing frequently on leaderboards. Currently ranked 55th in the FedExCup standings, a strong performance at this tournament could place him in the top 50, securing his spot in next year’s Signature Events.

Knapp focused on winning rather than his FedExCup position, stating, “You’d still like to try and win golf tournaments. We’ve got a few left to end the season, so that’s really the only thing I’m thinking about when I’m out there.”

His ability to score low makes him a formidable presence on the course, especially in favorable conditions. As the tournament progresses, Knapp’s focus and skill will be instrumental as he aims for the top.