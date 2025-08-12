Jake Kreul to Announce College Decision on August 12

ORLANDO, Fla. — Elite edge rusher Jake Kreul has set a commitment date of August 12, announcing his choice among Oklahoma, Texas, and Ole Miss, as reported by ESPN’s Eli Lederman.

Kreul, a standout player from IMG Academy, will make his announcement live on ESPN’s College Football Live. He is regarded as one of the top-rated pass rushers in the 2026 recruiting cycle, boasting a 4-star ranking from 247Sports and Rivals.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect visited all three schools in June and initially narrowed his recruitment to these finalists earlier in July. Currently ranked No. 63 overall by 247Sports, Kreul is also the ninth-ranked edge rusher in the class.

Coaches from Oklahoma’s Brent Venables are eager to secure Kreul’s commitment to thwart rival SEC teams from adding him to their rosters. The Sooners are facing added pressure as they come off a 6-7 season, with the potential for significant changes in their program if recruiting efforts falter further.

Kreul’s decisive commitment would serve as a boost for Oklahoma, which has 15 verbal commitments, including quarterback Bowe Bentley. Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has fostered a strong relationship with Kreul, who has connections with other Sooners players.

While predictions have often favored Oklahoma, the competition remains fierce. Texas is making a strong push, and Ole Miss has made a name for itself in recent seasons. Kreul, with his polished skill set, is seen as a potential difference-maker at the next level.

As the recruitment winds down, Kreul’s choice will be pivotal not only for him but for his selected program, as they anticipate his impactful collegiate career.