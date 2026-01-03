Jake LaRavia Starts for Lakers Against Pistons on Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, California – Jake LaRavia will start for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, December 31, 2025. This marks his 10th start of the regular season, filling in for Rui Hachimura, who is sidelined with a calf injury.

LaRavia has been productive in recent games, averaging 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists over his last five outings. He has also demonstrated solid defensive skills, contributing 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in that stretch.

After a disheartening loss to the Houston Rockets on Christmas, the Lakers found their rhythm, winning against the Sacramento Kings 125-101. LaRavia played a key role in that victory, adding 11 points, four assists, and two steals in 25 minutes.

“Energy,” LaRavia said, describing the team’s response to the challenging practice before their win. “We came out of the meeting in a positive way, and we didn’t let that negatively affect us.”

This season, LaRavia has participated in all 30 games, with averages of 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, shooting 45.2 percent from the field. After signing with the Lakers as a free agent following his play with the Kings and Memphis Grizzlies, he has quickly become an integral part of the team.

The Lakers will face the Pistons, who lead the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-8. LaRavia hopes to help the Lakers continue their winning momentum.