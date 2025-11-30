Jake Paul to Face Anthony Joshua in December Showdown

MIAMI, FL — Jake Paul has announced a highly anticipated boxing match against former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, set for December 19. The bout will be live-streamed on Netflix and comes on the heels of Paul’s successful fight against Mike Tyson last November that broke streaming records.

Paul, 12-1-0 in his professional boxing career, is looking to further establish himself in the boxing world. His fight with Joshua is expected to attract a massive audience and generate a staggering purse of $140-$180 million, split evenly between the two fighters. Currently, Paul boasts a net worth of $100 million, fueled by his lucrative boxing career and various business ventures.

The Ohio native first gained fame on social media platforms, transitioning from pranks on Vine to a successful YouTube career. He became notorious for his outrageous content, racking up billions of views and securing lucrative sponsorships. In 2023, he became the brand ambassador for Celsius energy drink, further capitalizing on his internet fame.

Joshua, a global icon and Olympic gold medalist, has a formidable record and is known for his powerful punch. He has held multiple heavyweight titles and is returning to the ring after a short hiatus. Joshua’s agility and knockout power present a significant challenge for Paul, who is several inches shorter and lighter.

“I want a challenge. I want challenges always,” Paul said about fighting Joshua, confirming his aspirations to face top-tier talent. Meanwhile, Joshua remarked, “This will be my first prep and fight in December,” highlighting his disciplined training regimen ahead of the match.

Experts have raised concerns regarding the significant size and experience gap between the fighters. Joshua, standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing up to 245 pounds, poses a considerable physical challenge for Paul. While some critics express doubts about the legitimacy of celebrity boxing matches, both fighters are determined to make this event a landmark in their careers.

The fight will air live at 8 p.m. ET. Fans are eager to see how Paul’s unique style will measure up against Joshua’s established boxing prowess. As the date draws closer, anticipation builds for this clash of two dynamic figures in the sport.