Jake Paul to Face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Anticipated Bout

ANAHEIM, California — YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will return to the ring to face former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28, at the Honda Center. This bout marks Paul’s first fight since last November, and it promises to be a highly anticipated matchup.

Paul, with a professional record of 11 wins and 1 loss, enters the ring on a five-fight winning streak, including recent victories over MMA stars Nate Diaz and Mike Perry. The 28-year-old gained a split decision victory against Tommy Fury in February 2023, which remains his sole defeat.

On the other hand, Chavez Jr., 39, holds a record of 54 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw, with 34 wins coming by knockout. He is looking to maintain his momentum after winning his last two bouts, including a unanimous decision against Uriah Hall on the undercard of the Paul-Perry fight last year.

The 10-round, 200-pound showdown will broadcast starting at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view, with the main event expected to begin around 11 p.m. ET. Paul is currently a favorite at -575, while Chavez is listed at +400 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The odds reflect expectations that Paul, known for his knockout power, may have a tough night against Chavez, who has extensive boxing experience and is coming off recent victories. Fans can access the fight by purchasing the pay-per-view on DAZN, which also offers a seven-day free trial for new users.

This fight will mark Paul’s 13th professional boxing appearance. He aims to extend his winning streak to six consecutive fights against a seasoned opponent from one of boxing’s most renowned families. Chavez Jr. is the son of legendary champion Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., who is celebrated for his impressive career and boxing legacy.