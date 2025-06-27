Jake Paul Faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Pivotal Boxing Match

Anaheim, California — Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring on Saturday for a highly anticipated bout against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. This fight marks Paul’s 13th professional match and a crucial step in his journey toward a legitimate title shot.

Paul, 28, last fought in November 2024 against 58-year-old Mike Tyson in a controversial exhibition match that was viewed by millions. Now, he aims to prove himself against a seasoned opponent, Chavez Jr., who, at 39, boasts a record of 54 wins, 6 losses, and 1 no contest.

Despite the significant age difference, the stakes are high for both fighters. Pablo aims to bolster his credibility in the sport, while Chavez Jr. is trying to reclaim his status among boxing’s elite. “This is my chance to show everyone that I am a real fighter,” Paul stated. “Winning against someone like Chavez could change everything for me.”

Chavez Jr.’s last professional victory came in July 2024 against UFC fighter Uriah Hall, but he has struggled to maintain consistency in his boxing career. Critics have noted that he hasn’t faced a full-fledged boxer since 2021. Paul, on the other hand, comes into the match after having fought three times in 2024, keeping him active in the sport.

“I believe this is the best version of Julio I’ve seen,” Chavez Jr.’s manager, Sean Gibbons, told ESPN. “He is experienced and has the drawing power with his fan base.”

As both fighters prepare, there is anticipation about how they will perform. Paul has developed a more technical boxing style and has shown improvements in footwork and composure in the ring. His overhand right, often delivered unexpectedly, has become a signature move. Meanwhile, Chavez Jr. relies on his seasoned ring IQ and classic boxing fundamentals.

The fight will take place at Honda Center and is set to begin at 8 PM ET, with Paul and Chavez expected to make their ring walks around 11 PM ET. The bout will be broadcast live on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

Paul is eager to prove his critics wrong as he faces an opponent who carries the legacy of a boxing dynasty. “Every fight is a risk, but I am here to show what I can do,” Paul remarked. “I know this is a big one for my career.”