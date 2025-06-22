Jake Paul Prepares for Toughest Fight Against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28. This bout marks Paul’s first fight since November of last year. As he prepares for this match, Paul has admitted that he is facing a significant challenge with his opponent.

Chavez Jr., a former world champion, has a rich history in the boxing world, having fought some of the toughest competitors. Paul, who gained fame as an internet personality and transitioned to boxing, recognizes the caliber of his opponent. “I would say Chavez is most likely going to be the toughest opponent I have faced yet,” Paul stated in an interview with DAZN Boxing.

Paul mentioned that Chavez boasts a wealth of experience, having participated in more professional fights than any of Paul’s previous opponents. He compared this matchup to his fight against Mike Tyson, emphasizing that while Tyson was a legendary boxer, he was well past his prime at that time.

“Chavez is still in his 30’s,” Paul noted. “This is gonna be the toughest one.” The 28-year-old fighter has faced criticism over his choice of opponents in the past, often selecting retired MMA fighters. His only fight against a contemporary boxer ended in defeat.

In a twist, the fight against Chavez Jr. was initially delayed when Turki Alalshikh intervened just before the match was scheduled. Fans are now eager to see the showdown, which will be livestreamed on Netflix.

As June 28 approaches, both fighters are gearing up for what promises to be an intense and highly anticipated matchup.