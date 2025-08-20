Jake Paul Set to Face Gervonta Davis in November Exhibition Match

Atlanta, Georgia – Jake Paul is poised to battle WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition match on November 15, 2025, according to Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine.

The potential fight is scheduled for State Farm Arena, a venue that currently has a conflicting event on the same date. Comedian Nate Bargatze is set to perform there for a two-night run, raising questions about the availability of the arena for this bout.

On August 20, Netflix‘s official Turkish account briefly posted and then deleted a promotional poster for the fight, adding to the speculation. This account includes a legitimate gold checkmark and logo, confirming its authenticity. Despite the prompt deletion, fans quickly captured screenshots before it was taken offline.

The bout has been rumored since early 2025, but it was initially stalled after Davis’s loss to Lamont Roach in March. Now, with details surfacing, fans are hopeful for confirmation soon.

Davis, who recently weighed in at just under 134 pounds, holds the WBA lightweight title. In contrast, Jake Paul has a history of weighing in at significantly higher weights, with his lowest career weight just under 184 pounds. His most recent weight for a fight was 199.5 pounds. Given the size discrepancy, the match is likely to be classified as an exhibition rather than a traditional bout.

As the fight plans develop, both parties have been contacted for further comment, but details remain scarce. Fans eagerly await more information as the official date approaches.