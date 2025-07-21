Jake Retzlaff Chooses Tulane After BYU Controversy

New Orleans, Louisiana – Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has verbally committed to transfer to Tulane University for the upcoming college football season, according to sources reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Retzlaff’s decision follows his formal withdrawal from BYU on July 11, after the university announced a seven-game suspension due to a violation of its honor code. The violation stemmed from Retzlaff admitting to engaging in premarital sexual intercourse while he faced a civil lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed.

The quarterback’s commitment to Tulane was facilitated by a thorough background check conducted by the university, including a review by its Title IX office. Retzlaff is expected to enroll as a walk-on and compete for the starting job in the upcoming training camp.

Retzlaff had a notable performance for BYU last season, leading the team to an 11-2 record, throwing for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns. He established himself as a key player in the Big 12, but off-field issues prompted his transfer.

During the vetting process at Tulane, sources noted that there were no guarantees for Retzlaff to start, emphasizing the need for him to earn his position on the team. He had interest from multiple schools, both in the Power Four and Group of Six leagues.

Tulane’s quarterback situation is currently uncertain, with several recent transfers competing for the starting role. The school’s previous starting quarterback, who led the team to significant successes, has moved on, leaving an opportunity for new talents to emerge.

Retzlaff’s relationship with Tulane coach Jon Sumrall, who previously recruited him while coaching at Troy, played a role in his decision. As Retzlaff prepares to take on a new challenge at Tulane, both he and the university look forward to the next steps in his collegiate journey.