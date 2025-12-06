Sports
Jake Retzlaff Eyes Historical Milestone with Tulane Football
OXFORD, Mississippi — Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff is gearing up for a crucial game that could secure his place in college football history. On Saturday, Retzlaff, who previously played at Brigham Young University, will lead his team in a matchup against the University of North Texas.
Retzlaff’s journey has been anything but straightforward. After violating BYU’s honor code, he transferred to Tulane, where he has thrived, guiding the Green Wave to a 10-2 record while breaking a school record for quarterbacks with 14 touchdowns. A victory against North Texas would earn Tulane the American Athletic Conference championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
If successful, Retzlaff would become the first Jewish quarterback to participate in the playoff, a significant achievement given the scarcity of Jewish players in quarterback roles historically. Many have made their mark throughout the years, including Sid Luckman and Josh Rosen. While Retzlaff has garnered considerable attention, he isn’t the only Jewish quarterback in NCAA football; Washington State’s Zevi Eckhaus is also making strides.
Retzlaff often showcases his Jewish identity, wearing a Star of David necklace and even scoring a sponsorship deal with Manischewitz. He emphasizes the importance of his heritage and the representation it brings to young Jewish athletes. “I’d like to look at myself as a role model for other Jewish kids,” Eckhaus said, sharing similar sentiments.
Both quarterbacks come from strong football backgrounds. Retzlaff’s father, Steve, coached college football, while Eckhaus was educated in an Orthodox environment, balancing his faith with a passion for the sport. Eckhaus often prays before games, incorporating his faith into his routine, showcasing the blend of academia, athletics, and religion.
This season, Retzlaff has been challenged by the transition from Provo, Utah to New Orleans but finds comfort in Tulane’s large Jewish student body. “It’s completely different here at Tulane,” he observed, noting the cultural shift he experienced.
On the other side, Eckhaus has found success with Washington State, recently leading his team to a .500 record and bowl eligibility. Despite receiving less media attention, he hopes to inspire others through his journey in football. While Eckhaus supports himself as a Jewish athlete, he remains focused on making the most of his opportunities.
As Retzlaff prepares for the game, he can anticipate what lies ahead, with NFL scouts watching closely. “Right now I’m just focused on the season,” he stated, exemplifying his commitment to both his team and his identity.
