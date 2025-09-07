Sports
Jake Retzlaff’s Strong Debut Leads Tulane to Victory Against Northwestern
New Orleans, LA – Tulane Green Wave quarterback Jake Retzlaff had an impressive debut performance on Saturday, leading his team to a 23-3 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats at Yulman Stadium. This game marked the season opener for Tulane and showcased Retzlaff’s skills despite joining the team less than 40 days ago.
Retzlaff, who had a shaky start, botched a handoff on his first play. However, he quickly turned things around, accumulating a total of 265 yards and becoming the first Green Wave quarterback to rush for over 100 yards in a game since Shaun King in 1998. His no-interception and single sack performance highlighted his ability to manage the game effectively.
“Jake’s a dog,” said teammate Javion White. “He works so hard, and he’s probably one of the coolest teammates ever.” The chemistry Retzlaff developed with his teammates was evident as they executed plays smoothly throughout the game.
Facing a suspension at BYU earlier this year, Retzlaff made a bold choice to transfer to Tulane, arriving just weeks before the season started. His determination was clear as he immersed himself in the playbook, working closely with offensive analyst Collin D’Angelo before preseason camp began.
“I’ve got a pretty decent addiction to this game,” Retzlaff stated. “I love football. It’s really cool just to see these guys come together and make plays.” His passion paid off as he led a touchdown drive on his opening possession, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
Looking ahead, Tulane will face South Alabama in their next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. Coach Jon Sumrall emphasized the need for Retzlaff to refine his throwing accuracy while maintaining his commanding presence on the field.
“He showed a competitiveness. He’s got a little grit and toughness,” Sumrall noted. As he continues to adapt to his new environment, the potential for Retzlaff’s future performances remains high, with former coach Tom Craft expressing confidence that he could be a Heisman Trophy candidate.
“It looks like Tulane is a lot more wide open with him, and they shouldn’t hold back,” Craft elaborated. “As they get used to what Jake can do, they’ll be more aggressive.” Retzlaff’s journey in New Orleans is just beginning, but his debut has set an optimistic tone for the season ahead.
